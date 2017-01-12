‘Learned I can do anything’: Mother builds family a house — using only YouTube tutorials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A mother who wanted a home where each of her children could have their own rooms decided to take matters into her own hands.

KTHV reports that Cara Brookins and her four children needed the home after leaving a domestic violence situation.

She didn’t have enough money to buy one. So she decided to build one herself.

All it took were several YouTube tutorials with instructions on how to do it.

“With just a little bit at a time, we figured out how to lay a foundation block. There was a lot of asking people at Home Depot for help too,” she told KTHV.

The home was built from the ground up in 2008.

“I’ve learned that I can do anything,” she said.

They’ve now written a book about their experience called “Rise: How a House Built a Family.” It will be released Jan. 24.

For more, watch the video below.

Read more here.