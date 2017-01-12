East Cleveland family says police never showed up after attack on elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- An elderly woman called police around 6:15 Wednesday evening as soon as she heard her 85-year-old husband screaming in the driveway.

“I grabbed the phone and called 911 and the first time they didn’t answer,” Mary told the Fox 8 I-Team Thursday afternoon. “The second time I told them to hurry. He was hurt. I was afraid he was going to have a heart attack.”

The elderly man said a man with a knife tried to rob him. He struggled with the man.

The attacker finally fled, and the elderly man was able to make his way into the house. Police still hadn’t arrived so Mary called 911 again.

“I also called my granddaughter who was on the west side of Cleveland and asked her to come,” Mary said. “When she got here, police were still not here.”

Mary said when she could not get any help from East Cleveland, she called Cleveland EMS. She was then transferred to the East Cleveland Fire Department and was able to get an ambulance.

The ambulance did arrive, and transported the man to the hospital. Police, however, never showed up.

“They needed someone,” said the couple’s granddaughter, Anisha Brown. “I can’t believe a police officer did not come to help protect them.”

Two East Cleveland detectives showed up at the couple’s home Thursday afternoon, about an hour after Fox 8 started asking questions.

East Cleveland’s police chief refused to discuss the case on camera, but said he has ordered an investigation of the matter.