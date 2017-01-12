Buddy the Cleveland cat finds his way home after cross-country adventure

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been an adventurous last few months for a Cleveland cat named Buddy.

According to the Cleveland-based Rainbow Connection Animal Foundation, Buddy was lost while his owner was traveling across the country. The owner actually contacted RCAF and let them know what happened and said they no longer wanted the cat.

After several months of searching for Buddy, RCAF finally got a call — from a shelter in Denver. Buddy showed up on the driveway belonging to a Denver Animal Protection officer. He was scanned for a microchip at a shelter, and then the shelter contacted RCAF.

An RCAF Facebook post stated:

“We truly believe that he is one of the smartest kitties ever, because Buddy actually found his way to the driveway of Denver Animal Protection Officer Daniel Ettinger!”

Buddy lost five pounds while he was on the run. The Denver animal shelter updated his vaccinations and took care of Buddy until arrangements could be made for him to come home.

A local man who works for an airline offered to actually go pick Buddy up. After a 14-hour journey, the cat was dropped off with a new foster family and is now on the road to recovery.

In a Facebook post, RCAF emphasizes:

“Buddy’s story shows how important it is to get your pets microchiped!!! Most vets and clinics administer microchips at low costs. And make sure you register your microchip so your fur baby can be identified and returned if they ever get lost.”