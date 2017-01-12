Akron City Schools release statement about student murdered after argument

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Schools have identified a 17-year-old student who was shot to death after a fight Wednesday afternoon.

Akron City Schools say Ernest Anderson, 17, was a student at East Community Learning Center.

The district released the following:

“We are deeply aggrieved by this tragic episode. Another student, another life filled with promise has been extinguished by violence. We are thinking of his family and the entire East CLC community.” — David W. James, superintendent Akron Public Schools.”

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue. When they arrived, Anderson was found in a front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

A handgun was recovered near his body.

A 19-year-old male was found on a nearby porch with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate there was a verbal altercation between three males when shots were fired. The third male fled before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male between 28 and 33 years old. He was between 5’07” – 5’11” and between 140 – 170 pounds and was wearing a blue North Face jacket or hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.

The shooting remains under investigation.

