CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person was able to get out of a home that caught fire Thursday morning.

According to Cleveland Fire Department, the fire was reported at just before 1:30 a.m. at a home located at East 108th Street and Aetna Road.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There was one person in the home at the time of the fire, but he got out safe.

The owner says there was a dog in the basement of the home that is still unaccounted for.

