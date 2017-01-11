Weather Outlook: Showery system this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds have quieted down a bit and we will see some sun early today, then clouds will increase with highs near 50°. More rain is on the way late today.

Tuesday morning’s sloppy, icy mix came at the least desirable time: morning rush hour. Did you notice that even when temperatures climbed above 32°F that frozen type precipitation could still occur?

That’s because (#1) the air above may still be able to support snow and (#2) the ground is still plenty cold to allow liquid precip to freeze on contact with the ground.

We will start today on a quieter note, at least initially, before the next showery system quickly comes in this afternoon and Thursday morning. With it, widespread rain will bring close to an inch of rain by Thursday evening.

Yet another system Saturday will bring higher chances of a wintry mix/freezing rain.

On a side note, our recent period of deep cold and snow has increased the ice coverage from 5 to 22%:

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below: