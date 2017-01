Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 6,000 people are without power this morning after whipping winds caused outages across northeast Ohio.

At one point, the outage number was over 12,000 in Cuyahoga County alone.

According to FirstEnergy, customers in Cuyahoga County should have their power back by 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

