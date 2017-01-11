× Roasted Cauliflower with Parsley Caper Sauce and Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

1 large heads cauliflower (about 2 lbs)

1/3 C. olive oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp fresh ground pepper

Sauce:

¾ C. Packed fresh parsley

2 scallions chopped

1 small clove garlic minced

2 tbs capers drained and rinsed

Zest of 1 lemon

3 tsp lemon juice

½ C. olive oil

4 or 5 oz. Fresh soft goat cheese to garnish

Directions:

Oven 425-450F

Remove stems and thickest parts of cauliflower leaving only florets. Toss with 1/3 C. olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread the cauliflower on a large baking sheet pan and roast for about 25 minutes. Cauliflower should be tender and appear slightly roasted on the edges.

While cauliflower is roasting, allow goat cheese to come to room temperature and prepare sauce.

Add sauce ingredients using just 1/3 c. olive oil to food processor or blender and blend until smooth. You may add more oil for desired consistency.

To serve, add a few tbs sauce to each plate. Set a serving of cauliflower on the sauce, then garnish with a couple heaping tbs of goat cheese.

Enjoy!