Poll: It’s time for Trump to delete his Twitter account

President-elect Donald Trump is never at a loss for things to tweet about.

He has posted more than 34,000 tweets from his account, @realDonaldTrump, and has more than 19 million followers.

But a new survey from Quinnipiac University finds most Americans want him to shut the account down.

A majority, 64%, believe he should delete the account.

The number is even higher among younger Americans: 71% of people between the ages of 18 and 34 are in favor of Trump shutting down the account.

Even if he shuts down @realDonaldTrump, he will inherit the official presidential Twitter account, @POTUS.

President Obama was the first sitting president to have that account.

But according to CNN, all of his 300+ tweets will be archived and wiped from the timeline once Trump is sworn in on January 20.

Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, said last week that he expects Trump will tweet from both accounts.