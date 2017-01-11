Parents charged in 5-year-old girl’s death to appear in court this morning

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The parents of Ashley Zhao, 5, who are charged in connection with her death, will appear in Massillon Municipal Court this morning at 8:45 for an arraignment.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing on Monday by her parents, Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao, who told police she was last seen in the back room of a restaurant.

Tuesday evening, the child’s body was found inside the restaurant “deceased and concealed.”

Ming Ming Chen was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault. Ashley’s father was also arrested and charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

