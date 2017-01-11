× NTSB: Cockpit voice recorder on missing plane was working, captured entire accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board told FOX 8 News on Wednesday, the cockpit voice recorder on the plane that went down in Lake Erie was working at the time of the crash. The NTSB said the entire accident flight was captured on the recording.

An NTSB spokesperson said,

“An initial readout of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was conducted at NTSB’s recorder laboratory in Washington, DC on January 9, 2017. The review indicated that the CVR worked normally, and the entire accident flight was captured on the recording. The NTSB will convene a CVR group that will consist of NTSB and other technical experts that will develop a detailed, written transcript of the sounds recorded by the CVR. Examination of the CVR and other physical evidence that is still being recovered is ongoing, and factual documentation will be released later in the NTSB’s investigation.”

The plane, which took off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29, crashed in Lake Erie.

The plane was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage John Fleming. It was also carrying Fleming’s wife Sue, their two children Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

On Tuesday, officials said remains found last week were identified as belonging to a human male using DNA, not visual inspection.

On Monday, teams recovered portions of the fuselage, an engine, several seats, a wheel and a canopy with window attached.

Crews continued recovery operations today.

