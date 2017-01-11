Live video: vigil held for 5-year-old North Canton girl found dead inside her family’s restaurant

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Community members are gathering Wednesday evening at a vigil to remember 5-year-old Ashley Zhao.

Police say Ashley was found “deceased and concealed” inside her family’s restaurant on Tuesday. She had been reported missing on Monday by her parents, Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao, who told police she was last seen in the back room of the restaurant.

Ashley’s mom, Ming Ming Chen, is charged with murder. Authorities say she struck the child’s head “several times with her right fist” and those injuries resulted in Ashley’s death.

Ashley’s father, Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

Both of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $5 million each.

