January 11, 2017
Hollywood & Dine
Think that you don’t like cauliflower? Think again! David roasted up a delicious batch of Cauliflower with Parsley Caper Sauce and Goat Cheese.
Champaign Paper
Beautifully designed cards, prints and totes, created right here in Northeast Ohio. You’re sure to find something special for any occasion – we checked out Champaign Paper.
Color of the Year
One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to give a room a whole new look is with color! Here to share the top color trends of 2017, and how to use them in your home, was Alisa Pucher, Owner and Designer of Pucher’s Decorating Centers.
Cleveland Metroparks: Toboggan Chutes
Don’t let the winter weather keep you indoors! We found the perfect place to get out and enjoy the snow. Take a ride down the fastest and tallest ice chutes in Ohio at the Cleveland Metroparks Toboggan Chutes.
For hours of operation, visit their website!
www.clevelandmetroparks.com/Main/toboggan
Mahall’s
Good food, great bands, and bowling! It’s a Lakewood gem that’s been in business since 1924. We checked out Mahall’s!
Maia Belay
Fox 8 reporter, Maia Belay, stopped by our show to chat and cook one of her favorite, at-home recipes!
Click here for her Apple Honey Flatbread!
Winter Weather Wines
Who doesn’t love a good glass of wine? Enjoy it anytime of the year with this list of winter wines! Erin Chenault, Owner of Viva Bene, stopped by the studio with her top picks.
You can find Viva Bene on North Main Street in Hudson.