January 11, 2017

Hollywood & Dine

Think that you don’t like cauliflower? Think again! David roasted up a delicious batch of Cauliflower with Parsley Caper Sauce and Goat Cheese.

Champaign Paper

Beautifully designed cards, prints and totes, created right here in Northeast Ohio. You’re sure to find something special for any occasion – we checked out Champaign Paper.

Color of the Year

One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to give a room a whole new look is with color! Here to share the top color trends of 2017, and how to use them in your home, was Alisa Pucher, Owner and Designer of Pucher’s Decorating Centers.

Cleveland Metroparks: Toboggan Chutes

Don’t let the winter weather keep you indoors! We found the perfect place to get out and enjoy the snow. Take a ride down the fastest and tallest ice chutes in Ohio at the Cleveland Metroparks Toboggan Chutes.

Mahall’s

Good food, great bands, and bowling! It’s a Lakewood gem that’s been in business since 1924. We checked out Mahall’s!

Maia Belay

Fox 8 reporter, Maia Belay, stopped by our show to chat and cook one of her favorite, at-home recipes!

Winter Weather Wines

Who doesn’t love a good glass of wine? Enjoy it anytime of the year with this list of winter wines! Erin Chenault, Owner of Viva Bene, stopped by the studio with her top picks.

You can find Viva Bene on North Main Street in Hudson.

