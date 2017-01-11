House explosion in Massillon kills elderly man

MASSILLON, Ohio– One person is dead following a house explosion in Massillon Wednesday morning.

Neighbors reported the blast on Standish Road SW near Lincoln Park just before 11 a.m. According to the Massillon Fire Department, the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The explosion took the life of an elderly man. His name and age have not been released.

The fire department said the cause is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene investigating.