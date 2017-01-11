Fox Recipe Box: Ribollita Hearty Italian Soup

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Giant Eagle Market District Strongsville Chef Paul Ondo shared his recipe for a hearty Italian soup called Ribollita. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Market District Strongsville.

Ribollita

Prepares 1 Gallon Prep Time: 30 Min. Cook Time: 45 Min.

Ingredients:

½ Pound Bacon, diced

1 Cup Onions , diced

1 Cup Celery, diced

1 Cup Carrots, diced

1 Tablespoon Garlic. diced

2 Cups White Beans, soaking overnight

4 Cups Kale, chopped

2 Cups Yukon Potatoes, small diced

1 28oz Can Crushed Tomatoes

4 Roma Tomatoes, diced

1 Loaf Italian Bread, toasted and Cubed

3 Quarts Market District Chicken Stock

1 Tablespoon Italian Seasoning

2 Tablespoons Fresh Thyme, chopped

Parmesan Cheese To Garnish

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1: Render bacon in a large stock pot. When the bacon is crispy add carrots, onions, celery, roma tomatoes, salt, pepper, and garlic then cook until soft. Add in the chicken stock and beans and simmer until the beans are soft about 20 minutes.

2: When the beans are cooked add in the crushed tomatoes, Italian seasoning, fresh thyme and potatoes then continue to cook for 15 minutes. Then add in the kale and cook until it begins to soft about 5 minutes, then adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper and garnish with parmesan cheese.