× Former Little League president arrested, accused of using funds for personal gain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a former Little League president has been arrested, accused of using funds for his own personal gain.

According to a press release, in August 2016, authorities were notified that the Green Little League program had over $10,000 missing from its bank account.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau began an investigation. Detectives conducted interviews and a forensic accountant analyzed Green Little League bank accounts.

The sheriff’s office said, through the investigation, it was determined that the former Green Little League president Tim McCloud, 46, of Green, had been co-mingling his personal funds with Little League funds and McCloud is accused of using over $27,000 of Little League funds for his own personal gain.

McCloud was arrested and charged with theft and money laundering. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.