Flood watch takes effect late tonight for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Clouds have thickened this afternoon, with highs in the 50s.

More rain is on the way. Rainy periods are likely overnight as temps hover in the mid 40s. Expect the rain to continue on Thursday. Computer models are indicating that over an inch of rain may fall, perhaps leading to localized flooding. Keep that in mind if you live in a flood-prone area.

A flood watch will take effect late tonight and last through Thursday evening for the following counties: Summit, Stark, Ashtabula, Wayne, Ashland, Portage, Cuyahoga, Richland, Trumbull, Geauga and Lake.

A rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there.

