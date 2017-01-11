Flood watch in effect for much of northeast Ohio until Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rainy periods are likely overnight as temps hover well above normal, in the 50s. Expect the rain to continue until the cold front moves through, about the lunch hour on Thursday. With 1-2″ of rain possible, a flood watch is in effect for much of the area until Thursday evening.

A rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there. More importantly, there will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trendline on one of the computer models (GFS):

