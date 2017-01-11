Erie County issues Level 1 winter road condition advisory

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 winter road condition advisory until further notice.

Driving is reportedly treacherous in that area because of the accumulating ice and snow. Motorists are urged to use caution while out on the roads.

A similar warning was issued by the Hinckley Police Department: “CAUTION!!! Areas of the roadway appear dry but are ice! Road crews are out salting.”

Slick roads are also a problem in Wayne County:

