Cost of selfie with Johnny Manziel during Super Bowl week: $50

HOUSTON, Texas– Want to get a photo or an autograph from Johnny Manziel during the week of the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas? It’ll cost you.

ESPN reports the former Cleveland Browns quarterback will be making his first announced promotional appearance since leaving the NFL.

Manziel will reportedly sign autographs and take pictures with fans in two memorabilia shops at Texas malls; one in Katy, Texas, on Feb. 2, and another in Woodland on Feb. 3.

According to ESPN, here’s how much it will cost:

Any item signed: $99

A professional photo with Manziel: $99

Selfie or any picture taken with a fan’s phone: $50

Adding an inscription such as “Johnny Football”: $29

The store manager told ESPN that Manziel will not sign anything that isn’t appropriate.

Last month, prosecutors said they had an agreement with Manziel to dismiss a domestic violence charge against the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

He was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out last year.

