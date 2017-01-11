× Apple Honey Flatbread

Ingredients:

2 Figi or Gala Apples (any apples will work)

4 tbsp Honey (to your taste)

3 Basil leaves diced

1 1/2 cup Pancetta diced

Brie Cheese (to taste)

1 sweet onion or Shallot

Pizza Dough

Directions:

Caramelize onions over medium heat in well greased skillet. Add meat and cook thoroughly then add a two or three pieces of diced basil.

Honey will serves as base of the pizza drizzle on top dough to your preference. Add onions, basil and meat mixture to pizza. Top with pieces of Brie cheese.

Cook pizza according to dough recommendations.

Enjoy!