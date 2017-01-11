5th person killed identified in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting was from Ohio

Posted 9:12 pm, January 11, 2017, by
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: People seek cover on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people were killed and eight wounded in an attack by a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: People seek cover on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people were killed and eight wounded in an attack by a single gunman. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities have identified a woman from Ohio as the fifth person killed in last week’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward County spokeswoman Kimberly Maroe released the name of 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel of Ohio in an email Wednesday night.

Maroe also confirmed the names of the other four victims, who had already been identified by the media. They are 70-year-old Shirley Wells Timmons of Ohio; 57-year-old Michael John Oehme of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 84-year-old Olga M. Woltering of Marietta, Georgia; and 62-year-old Terry Michael Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Esteban Santiago is accused of fatally shooting the five travelers and wounding six others in the airport’s baggage claim area Friday. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran remains jailed without bond on federal charges.

More on the airport shooting, here. 