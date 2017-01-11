× 17-year-old dead after Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio – A 17-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell Fox 8 that they received calls about a shooting in the area of W. Thornton and Laurel shortly after 3:30 p.m. They found two shooting victims: the 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male.

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times and died from his wounds. The 19-year-old was taken to Akron General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police tell us that they are not releasing the names of the victims and that no motive has been discovered yet.

The shooting caused Miller South Middle School to be put on lockdown for about 30 minutes as a precautionary measure as police looked into the shooting.