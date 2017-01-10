Winter weather advisory remains this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Huron, Medina, Summit, Stark, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties until 11 a.m. Tuesday. (Full list of watches and warnings here)

The first round of snow is moving out of the area, but a second round of wetter snow hit also hit this morning.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s all morning long. That's going to cause the snow changing to sleet and rain through 10 a.m.

The winds will pick up and the temperatures will start to climb into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

