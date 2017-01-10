Wind advisory in effect until 1 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 40s later this afternoon with rain showers. Winds will gust to 45 mph later today as we melt off the snow.

Radar snapshot it from 7AM.

Panhandle low type weather systems continue this week as temperatures trend above normal through Friday.

Widespread rain late Wednesday through Thursday with some locations receiving close to an inch.

