Weather hinders search for more wreckage from plane crash on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– Snow showers and wind caused problems for crews searching for debris of a plane that crashed on Lake Erie late last month.

The Cessna Citation 525 disappeared shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. Six people were on board, heading to the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus.

It’s unlikely recovery crews and divers will go out on the water on Tuesday because of weather conditions, officials said.

The city of Cleveland and aiding agencies will hold a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Experts will discuss what it’s like to dive in these circumstances and how recovery operations work.

On Monday, teams found what appears to be portions of the fuselage and seats. More than 100 pieces of debris, including the cockpit voice recorder, have been recovered since the plane went missing.

The plane was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage John Fleming. It was also carrying Fleming’s wife Sue, their two children Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

Memorial services for the Fleming family were held Monday at the Canfield Presbyterian Church in Canfield. More services are set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware.

