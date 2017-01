× Wagner’s of Westlake – Win a FREE Catered Reception

Are you trying to figure out where you want to have your reception? They can be pretty expensive too. You can enter for your change to win a FREE catered reception at Wagner’s of Westlake!

Visit them this Thursday, January 12 from 5PM-8:30PM. Tour the ballrooms, enjoy a food tasting and speak with knowledgeable vendors! The best part is one lucky winner will be awarded a FREE catered reception!

CLICK HERE for DETAILS