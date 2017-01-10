Strong winds whipping up tonight with rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties.

(Full list of watches and warnings here)

Temperatures are in the 40s. Winds are gusting to 40+ mph.

Panhandle low type weather systems continue this week as temperatures trend above normal through Friday.

Widespread rain late Wednesday through Thursday with some locations receiving close to an inch.

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below. **Weather updates, here**