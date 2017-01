Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Local emergency rooms are reporting a surge in patients who have a nasty stomach virus.

Doctors say the illness will normally run its course in about 24-48 hours. Unfortunately, while you have it, there is little that they can do to treat it.

They do caution however, that older people and infants who get the virus should see a doctor, since it can have more of a severe impact on them.

