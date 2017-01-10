Latest northeast Ohio school closings

Seen on TV: 1/7/2016

Posted 6:42 am, January 10, 2017
seenontv

Here are the Seen on TV links for Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Click here to read the new laws in affect in Ohio for 2017
  • Click here for information on Billy Joel tickets
  • Click here for a list of Marc’s stores that are now accepting credit cards
  • Click here for petition to make Leia an official Disney princess
  • Click here for Beachwood Place chaperone rules
  • Click here for the fundraising link for the dog who was shot on Christmas
  • Click here for Dick Goddard calendar information
  • Click here for the SW Florida Eagle Cam
  • Click here for information on Sierra’s Sunshine Fund to Fight ALS
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for information on the Quicken Loans Arena transformation
  • Click here for Snow Day Calculator
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for more on helping homeless women
  • Click here for more on the Cavs Windows Nation ticket contest
  • Click here for North Eastern Ohio Fire Prevention Association
  • Click here to submit a photo to honor service men and women
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for the Cleveland RTA
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
