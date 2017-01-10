Police use drones, dogs to search for 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Authorities in Jackson Township are searching for a missing girl Tuesday morning.

Ashley Zhao was last seen at Ang's Chinese Restaurant on Portage Street NW. Jackson Township police said they believe the 5-year-old wandered out the backdoor.

Officers used dogs to search a wooded area behind the restaurant from Portage Street to Mega Street. Shortly after 8 a.m., the Jackson Township Fire Department used a drone and a ladder truck to help with the search.

Ashley is 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

If you have any information, please call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.