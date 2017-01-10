× Police: Search underway for girl who ‘wandered’ away from business

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

Ashley Zhao wandered out the back door of a business in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW late Monday night. Police do not know which direction the girl went when she wandered away.

Ashley is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs between 35 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to Jackson Township Police, she was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

Anyone with information should call the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)834.3960 or call Crime Stoppers at (330)834-3967.