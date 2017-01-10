× One person killed in early morning fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person was killed in an early morning house fire.

It happened in the 2100 block of W. 98th Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found on the second floor of the house and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

