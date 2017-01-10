Officers arrest two, recover stolen guns following Willoughby break-in

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Authorities recovered several stolen firearms following a break-in at a Willoughby store.

The alarm at Best Resale and Exchange on Lost Nation Road sounded at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers discovered a side window was broken and five guns were missing from the store.

Police found one suspect at Fox Run Apartments while investigating stolen packages. According to Willoughby police, the officer recognized the two juveniles from surveillance video inside the store. The suspects were at Best Resale hours before the crime.

Officers and detectives found all five guns and stolen packages inside an apartment.

The juveniles were charged with receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, and theft of firearms from dealer.