Meteorologist has best response when teen daughter questions him about snow

ATLANTA, Georgia — A meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia, had the best response when his teenage daughter questioned him about whether it would really snow.

Claire texted dad, WXIA-TV’s Chris Holcomb, who had been predicting snow showers in the area last week.

The 18-year-old said, “The weather app says it’s not gonna snow.”

Holcomb’s answer: “Thank you. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college.”

When he shared the text on Twitter, it went viral, with over 50,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon.

How does Holcomb’s daughter feel about all of this? Dad says she’s really enjoying it, and they are getting a good lesson in how powerful social media is; Holcomb says this one definitely struck a chord with people.