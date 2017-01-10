× Man charged in double murder at Ravenna apartment building

RAVENNA, Ohio– A suspect is now facing charges for a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

An argument at an apartment on Woodgate Boulevard in Ravenna on Sunday resulted in the shooting, police said.

Austin J. Tiller, 20, of Stow, and Brian K. Brack, 24, of Canton, were found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Police said a 21-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Javon M. Thomas, 26, of Akron, was arrested and charged with murder. More charges are possible after prosecutors review the case.

Anyone with any additional information on the shooting should call the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.