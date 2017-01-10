× Looking for a break from winter? Cheap flights to Florida revealed

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Looking for a Florida getaway to escape the Ohio winter? Several cheap flights out of Northeast Ohio were announced Tuesday.

Allegiant announced nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

According to a press release, the company is celebrating the new routes by offering one-way fares as low as $42 out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The new seasonal flights begin May 12, 2017. They will operate twice a week between Cleveland and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

**Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found on Allegiant.com**

Allegiant stressed that seats are limited and must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2017 for travel between May 12, 2017 and Aug. 15, 2017.

Akron-Canton Airport also announced Florida deals. Spirit is offering select dates to Orlando as low as $34.20 one way.

But, be aware: You’ll have to act fast; according to Spirit, you need to book by 11:59 p.m. on January 10, 2017.