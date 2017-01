Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mark Burnett believes all of us have a power within that can take us to amazing places.

He is a motivational speaker and strongman who travels throughout Northeast Ohio to perform at corporate functions, charity events, and birthday parties.

He spent the morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton and showed off some of his amazing stunts.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video