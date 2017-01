Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When it comes to preventing peanut allergies in children, the best strategy might be to feed them foods containing peanuts.

That is a big change from previous guidelines that urged parents to wait to introduce foods containing peanuts into their childrens' diets.

Dr. Sandra Hong is an allergist with the Cleveland Clinic. She discussed the new study on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

For more information on the study, click here.