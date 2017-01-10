January 10, 2017
Medina Salsa Company
Quick and easy dinners using salsa? Here to show us how was Mary Lou Adams from the Medina Salsa Company!
Healthy Living Tools to Stay on Track
Is one of your goals this year to be a little more health conscious? Here with some great tools to keep you on track was Jose Alvarado from Bed, Bath, and Beyond!
Here’s a list of today’s products:
- Fitbit Blaze
- Fitbit HR
- Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Bathroom Scale in Black
- Omega Juicer Model J8006
- Breville 70oz Juice Fountain Cold Juicer
- Get Fit Perfect Portions containers
- Simply fit board
Canary Travel: Sandals
Take some time for you and your significant other in 2017 by booking an all-inclusive getaway! Our friends at Canary Travel can help:
United Vacations is offering a sale to Sandals Resorts and more. Save up to $300 to select destinations including Hawaii and Costa Rica. Book by January 19th and travel by July 31st. Call Canary Travel for full details – (216) 252-1000.
New Year’s Internet Safety
There is a good chance your child may have gotten a new phone or tablet this holiday season. So, how do you handle the high tech gadgets while keeping your kids safe online? Internet Safety Expert, Jesse Weinberger, joined us in studio with the rules to apply and the newest apps to be aware of.
Take a look at our video clips for the full interview.
Make Your Bedroom Instagram-Worthy
Do you ever catch yourself admiring bedrooms you see in magazines and online? Why not recreate that look at home? We stopped by local interior design company, Sapphire Pear, to learn how.
Like what you see? Stop by Sapphire Pear on Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Pat O’Briens
If you’re looking for great wine and gourmet food, this is place you’ll want to check out. It’s called Pat O’Briens! You can find it on Pintree Road in Lander Circle. For more information, check out their website.
Dr. Marc: Best Breakfast
What should your kids eat to do better in school? Dr. Marc shared his list of the “best breakfasts!”