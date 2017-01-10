I TEAM: man found with gun inside jail

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing charges after getting caught with a gun inside the Cleveland city jail even though he’d been arrested and patted down on the street.

Records show charges against Duvalier Johnson.

A police report shows he was stopped for speeding December 30, and he got hauled to jail for a contempt of court warrant. A jailer then found a “hard metal object” inside Johnson’s pants. The report shows that turned out to be a scale believed to be for drugs. Then, a jailer found yet another scale hidden by Johnson on his body. Finally, police say Johnson pulled out the gun and handed it over. Police say the gun had 6 rounds in it.

Investigators say Johnson also had cocaine, marijuana, and even a knife in a pocket.

Records show Johnson is out of jail now on bond, and he didn’t appear for a court hearing. Police and court records did not list a phone number for Johnson, and we were unable to contact him.

The case will likely head to a grand jury.