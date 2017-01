Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, beat Cavs 100-92

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gordon Hayward went blow for blow with LeBron James in the second half to help the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92 on Tuesday night.

Hayward had 22 points and went back and forth with James during a decisive third quarter. James brought the Cavs back from a 15-point halftime deficit before Hayward drove the lead back to 14.

Hayward had 11 points while the Jazz used a 16-0 run midway through the quarter to lead 74-60. The Cavs had a 17-0 roll after halftime thanks an aggressive James and his 13 third-quarter points.

Trey Lyles had eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz hold on.

James finished with 29 points and Kyrie Irving added 20 for the Cavs.

Tough shooting night in a challenging arena for our squad.

Bron led CLE with 29 points.#CavsJazz FINAL: https://t.co/VoxKgudxyL pic.twitter.com/qgaRHP0hYE — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 11, 2017

