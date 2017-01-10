× Gates Mills home invasion suspect sketch: Man wanted for tying up woman, stealing items

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Police have released a sketch of a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion in Gates Mills Friday.

Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s home around noon on January 6. The woman was expecting a package and opened the door.

The chief said the suspect tied the woman’s hands together using duct tape, and forced her to walk around the house with him. The suspect had a box cutter and other tools with him.

The suspect took several items including cash and jewelry from the home before leaving.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” the chief said. “If anyone knows anything about this case or knows the suspect, please call us right away.”

He said the victim was not seriously injured but very “shaken up.”

“This is a quiet community and I can’t remember the last time we had anything like this,” the chief said.

41.517552 -81.403448