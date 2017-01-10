Forecast: more rain moving in Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 2 AM for the lakeshore counties of northern Ohio. Gusts could reach 50-60 MPH and cause local power outages from falling tree limbs.

Tuesday morning’s sloppy, icy mix came at the least desirable time: morning rush hour. Did you notice that even when temperatures climbed above 32°F that frozen type precipitation could still occur?

That’s because (#1) the air above may still be able to support snow and (#2) the ground is still plenty cold to allow liquid precip to freeze on contact with the ground.

We will start Wednesday on a quieter note, at least initially, before the next showery system quickly comes in Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. With it, widespread rain will bring close to an inch of rain by Thursday evening.

Yet another system this weekend will bring higher chances of a wintry mix/freezing rain.

On a side note, our recent period of deep cold and snow has increased the ice coverage from 5 to 22%:

