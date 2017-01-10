DOWNLOAD: Texas collects $160K in child support by preventing vehicle registration

AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Attorney General’s Office collected more than $160,000 in child support since it began a program linking delinquency to vehicle registration.

More than 7,000 parents have been notified since September that they would be unable to renew their car registration because of unpaid child support, according to the Dallas News. They have the opportunity to set up a payment plan.

“The attorney general’s office uses many tools to compel delinquent parents to pay child support,” Janece Rolfe, a spokeswoman for the child support division in the attorney general’s office, told the Dallas News. “We are thankful that this one has resulted in more support paid for the benefit of our state’s most precious resource: our children.”

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle said the following on the issue:

A child support enforcement agency can order a license suspension because of failure to pay on a child support order or failure to answer to a warrant or subpoena for child support issues. This suspension is indefinite and will stand until all requirements are met.