× Cooking with Salsa

Fall Harvest Chicken Tortilla Soup

14 ounce container Fall Harvest Corn Salsa

1 Quart chicken stock

1 Chicken breast – cooked and diced

Sour cream, tortilla chips and chopped cilantro for garnish

Heat chicken stock in 3 quart saucepan.

Add salsa and diced chicken breast. Heat thoroughly. Salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into soup bowls, garnish with a dollop of sour cream, broken tortilla chips and chopped cilantro.

Cilantro White Bean Pasta Salad

14 ounce container Cilantro White Bean Salsa

8 – 10 ounces cooked spiral pasta (or pasta of choice)

1/3 cup diced pepperoni

1/3 cup cubed cheddar cheese

Cilantro – garnish

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and cool pasta then combine with salsa, pepperoni and cheese. Chill and serve with cilantro garnish.

Basil Pesto Pasta

1 container Basil Pesto

Purchased pizza crust (such as Boboli)

Chopped Vidalia onion

Chopped green pepper

Grated mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven using pizza crust package directions.

Spread a thin layer of pesto over entire pizza crust to within half an inch of edges. Sprinkle chopped onion and green pepper over pesto. Cover entire pizza with shredded mozzarella cheese. Place on baking sheet.

Bake for 8-10 minutes in 450 degree oven, or until crust edges are golden brown.