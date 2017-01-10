× Browns relieve five coaches of duties

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have announced that five coaches have been relieved of their duties.

Leaving the organization are Louie Cioffi, the defensive backs coach, Johnny Holland, inside linebackers coach, Hal Hunter, the offensive line coach, Cannon Matthews, assistant defensive backs and Ryan Slowik, the outside linebackers coach.

Four of the five coaches were defensive coaches, which Fox 8’s John Telich says can be seen as a direct result of the hiring of the new defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, who was hired over the weekend to replace Ray Horton.

