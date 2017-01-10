× Akron Zoo closed due to icy conditions

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo is closed today, Jan. 10, 2017, due to icy conditions.

But, don’t worry; all of the more than 700 animals are safe and being well cared for by zoo staff.

As you can see from the photos in this story some of the animals certainly don’t mind the ice and snow.

The zoo will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. Winter hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $7 per person.

Children under two are free and parking is $2.00

