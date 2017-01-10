× 5-year-old girl found dead, concealed inside restaurant in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– After searching for a little girl for nearly 24 hours, 5-year-old Ashley Zhao was found dead inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW in Jackson Township on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Jackson Township police, it was determined that the child was found “deceased and concealed inside the building.”

Police, with the assistance of the FBI and Ohio BCI in cooperation with the Stark County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate her death.

Sources originally confirmed the very sad news to FOX 8 I-Team’s Peggy Gallek.

Ashley was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday. Jackson Township police had said they believed she wandered out the back door.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a missing child alert for Ashley just before noon Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, officers used dogs to search a wooded area behind the restaurant from Portage Street to Mega Stree. The Jackson Township Fire Department used a drone and a ladder truck to help with the search.

