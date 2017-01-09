× Woman charged under Goddard’s Law can not have any pets during probation

PAINESVILLE, Lake County — A woman has been sentenced after she was charged under Goddard’s Law for leaving three kittens inside of a hot car in September.

Erica Petro received three years probation for cruelty to companion animals. She was ordered not to have any pets during that time.

The kittens were found inside a car in a church parking lot in Concord Township. It was 82 degrees outside at the time.

Goddard’s Law makes it a fifth degree felony to cause serious physical harm to a companion animal.

